BRIEF-Radiant Logistics announces Q3 revenue $181.8 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Radiant Logistics Inc
* Radiant Logistics announces results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $181.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $177.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit