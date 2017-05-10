版本:
BRIEF-Radiant Logistics announces Q3 revenue $181.8 million

May 10 Radiant Logistics Inc

* Radiant Logistics announces results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $181.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $177.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
