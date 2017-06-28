版本:
2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Radiant Logistics provides update on expanded credit capacity

June 28 Radiant Logistics Inc:

* Radiant logistics provides update on its expanded credit capacity

* Radiant logistics inc says has secured a new cad$10.0 million senior secured Canadian term loan from integrated private debt fund v lp

* Radiant logistics inc says IPD v term loan will amortize monthly over a seven year period and accrues interest at a rate of 6.65% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
