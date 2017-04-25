版本:
BRIEF-Radient technologies appoints Francesco Ferlaino as Chairman of board

April 25 Radient Technologies Inc

* Radient technologies inc. Announces appointment of Francesco Ferlaino as chairman of board of directors

* Radient technologies inc - Ferlaino succeeds Armand Lavoie who will step down as chairman as of May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
