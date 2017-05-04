版本:
BRIEF-Radio One Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 4 Radio One Inc:

* Radio One, Inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue fell 7.1 percent to $101.3 million

* Radio One Inc-a combination of tough political comps in radio, & non-recurring major client spending at reach media, made for a weak start to year in radio advertising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
