BRIEF-Radisys Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp

* Radisys reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $35.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $40.9 million

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radisys Corp - revised 2017 annual financial guidance

* Sees q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.32 excluding items

* Radisys Corp - q3 2017 revenue is expected between $26 to $30 million

* Radisys Corp - q3 2017 gaap gross margin is expected to approximate 3%

* Radisys Corp - q3 2017 gaap loss is expected to be in a range of $0.40 to $0.33 per share

* Radisys Corp - q3 2017 non-gaap loss is expected between $0.13 and $0.09 cents per share

* Radisys Corp - 2017 revenue is now expected between $130 million to $140 million

* Radisys Corp - 2017 gaap gross margin is expected to approximate 24%

* Radisys Corp - 2017 gaap loss is expected to be in a range of $0.87 to $0.77 per share

* Radisys Corp - 2017 non-gaap loss is expected between $0.32 and $0.24 cents per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $182.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $49.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: