BRIEF-Radisys reports Q1 revenue $37.6 million

May 2 Radisys Corp

* Radisys reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $37.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $0.05

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.16

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $41 million to $47 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
