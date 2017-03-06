BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Radius Gold Inc:
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Radius Gold Inc - has reached agreement with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for sale of Radius's Tlacolula property
* Radius Gold Inc - Fortuna will retain right to purchase 1 percent of royalty by paying radius US$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.