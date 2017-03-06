版本:
BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border

March 6 Radius Gold Inc:

* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines

* Radius Gold Inc - has reached agreement with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for sale of Radius's Tlacolula property

* Radius Gold Inc - Fortuna will retain right to purchase 1 percent of royalty by paying radius US$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
