BRIEF-Radius Health receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc

March 10 Radius Health Inc:

* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc

* Radius Health Inc- in notice received from FDA last evening, prescription drug user fee act date for abaloparatide-sc has been extended to June 30, 2017

* Radius Health Inc- FDA has not requested any additional information from company

* Radius Health Inc - FDA stated that PDUFA goal date has been extended by three months to allow for a full review of submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
