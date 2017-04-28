BRIEF-Radius Health says FDA approves co's TYMLOS

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Radius Health Inc :
* FDA approves Radius Health’s TYMLOS™ (abaloparatide), a bone building agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture
* US commercial launch in May for TYMLOS
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director