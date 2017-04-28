版本:
BRIEF-Radius Health says FDA approves co's TYMLOS

April 28 Radius Health Inc :

* FDA approves Radius Health’s TYMLOS™ (abaloparatide), a bone building agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture

* US commercial launch in May for TYMLOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
