BRIEF-Radnet Q4 EPS $0.08

March 14 Radnet Inc

* Radnet inc sees 2017 total net revenue $895 million - $925 million

* Radnet inc - sees fy adjusted ebitda $135 million - $145 million

* Radnet inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $55 million - $60 million

* Radnet reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and releases 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $224.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radnet inc sees 2017 free cash flow generation $40 million - $50 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $226.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
