BRIEF-RadNet says has signed, begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with Cedars-Sinai

April 3 RadNet Inc:

* RadNet Inc says has signed and begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with cedars-sinai

* Radnet -under terms of joint venture in San Fernando Valley, Cedars-Sinai has purchased an interest in four imaging centers previously owned by RadNet

* RadNet Inc says under terms of joint venture agreements, RadNet will continue to manage operations of imaging centers on a day-to-day basis