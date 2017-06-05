BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces land position in Duvernay shale

June 5 Raging River Exploration Inc-

* Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in duvernay shale, operations update and management update

* Raging River Exploration Inc - coleville gas plant shut-in at end of april 2017 has had a nominal impact to sales gas production

* Raging River Exploration Inc - remain confident that previously guided q2 average production of 22,000 boe/d will be attained

* Raging River Exploration - favourable field conditions permitted drilling activity to resume on may 20th, with four drilling rigs currently active

* Raging River Exploration Inc - to date in q2 of 2017, have drilled 25 wells and have completed 40 wells

* Raging River Exploration Inc - neil roszell, current president and ceo will continue as ceo as well as assuming role of executive chairman

* Raging River Exploration-expects to drill first evaluation well into duvernay shale basin in q4 of this year with up to six additional evaluation wells drilled in 2018

* Raging River Exploration - to date, co has accumulated about 100,000 net acres of land prospective for light oil in duvernay shale basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: