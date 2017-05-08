版本:
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

May 9 Raging River Exploration Inc

* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

* Achieved quarterly production record with average production of 22,755 boe/d (92% oil), an increase of 38%

* Approved 2017 updated capital budget of $340 million, an increase of 10% from previously approved $310 million budget

* Raging river exploration inc - syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have unanimously reaffirmed borrowing base at $400 million

* Estimate that q2 production levels will be approximately 3% lower than q1 production levels

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $112 million versus $50.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
