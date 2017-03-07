BRIEF-Raging River Exploration qtrly EPS $0.08

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015
* Raging river exploration- expects to show year over year production per share growth of about 26% and anticipate continued strong earnings growth in 2017
* At current 2017 strip, WTI oil prices of $55/bbl, anticipate 2017 funds flow from operations of about $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: