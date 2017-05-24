版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Raise Production Inc qtrly net loss per share $0

May 24 Raise Production Inc

* Raise production inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operations update

* Qtrly net loss per share basic and diluted $ 0.00

* Raise production - "continues to receive positive feedback from some u.s. Operators with interest in pursuing development of system, hals for use in u.s. basins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
