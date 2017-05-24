BRIEF-Raise Production Inc qtrly net loss per share $0

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Raise Production Inc
* Raise production inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operations update
* Qtrly net loss per share basic and diluted $ 0.00
* Raise production - "continues to receive positive feedback from some u.s. Operators with interest in pursuing development of system, hals for use in u.s. basins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.