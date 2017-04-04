BRIEF-RAIT Financial sells six properties for $95 mln in Q1

April 4 RAIT Financial Trust

* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017

* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT expects to recognize an aggregate gain of approximately $8.9 million associated with sales

* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT used approximately $88.1 million of gross proceeds to pay transaction costs and to repay related indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: