BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Rait Financial Trust
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: