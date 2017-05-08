版本:
BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln

May 8 Rait Financial Trust

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
