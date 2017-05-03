BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Rait Financial Trust:
* Rait Financial Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and declares first quarter 2017 dividend on rait's common shares
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33
* Rait financial trust - aum declined 42.4 pct to $3.4 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.