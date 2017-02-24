BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.05

Feb 24 Rait Financial Trust
* RAIT Financial Trust announces fourth quarter and fiscal
2016 financial results
* RAIT Financial Trust - qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* RAIT Financial Trust - Assets Under Management declined
39.6% to $3.6 billion as of year ended December 31, 2016
* RAIT Financial -decline in 2017 earnings expected to be
primarily impacted by disposition of non-core assets, reductions
in debt levels, loan repayments
* Qtrly total revenue $35.7 million versus $53.1 million
* Board expects to declare a cash dividend of $0.09 per
share on its common stock for q1 of 2017
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT will not be providing earnings
and CAD guidance for 2017
