BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.05

RAIT Financial Trust

* RAIT Financial Trust announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* RAIT Financial Trust - qtrly FFO per share $0.05

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* RAIT Financial Trust - Assets Under Management declined 39.6% to $3.6 billion as of year ended December 31, 2016

* RAIT Financial -decline in 2017 earnings expected to be primarily impacted by disposition of non-core assets, reductions in debt levels, loan repayments

* Qtrly total revenue $35.7 million versus $53.1 million

* RAIT Financial Trust - Board expects to declare a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock for Q1 of 2017 when RAIT announces q1 earnings

