April 13 RAIT Financial Trust-

* RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends

* RAIT Financial Trust-no amt adjustment (0.00%) to common shareholders, series a, series b, series c preferred shareholders for year ended dec 31,2016

* RAIT Financial Trust-changes do not impact tax characterization of 2016 dividends previously announced on jan 25, 2017 and reported on form 1099-dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: