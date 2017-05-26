版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management

May 26 RAIT Financial Trust:

* RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P.

* RAIT Financial Trust - entered into a cooperation agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P., affiliates

* RAIT Financial Trust says ‍highland Capital agreed to vote their shares in support of election of slate of trustees recommended by RAIT's board​

* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, co to appoint to board of trustees a new trustee

* RAIT Financial Trust - ‍in addition, RAIT agreed that within 120 days from date of cooperation agreement, it will appoint an additional new trustee to its board​

* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting, new trustee to be 1 of 2 candidates recommended by highland capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐