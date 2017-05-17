版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren names Patrice Louvet CEO

May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp:

* Ralph Lauren Corporation names Patrice Louvet president and CEO

* Ralph Lauren will continue as executive chairman and chief creative officer

* Louvet most recently served as group president, global beauty at Procter & Gamble (P&G)

* Louvet's appointment will become effective July 17, 2017, at which time he will also be appointed to Ralph Lauren Corp board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
