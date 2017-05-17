版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren says new CEO Patrice Louvet entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 mln

May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp:

* Ralph Lauren says pursuant to employment agreement with new CEO Patrice Louvet, Louvet is entitled to annual base salary of not less than $1.25 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pTtT70 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐