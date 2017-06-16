版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50per share

June 16 Ralph Lauren Corp:

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
