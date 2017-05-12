版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ram Mukunda reports a 13.96 pct stake in India Globalization Capital

May 12 India Globalization Capital Inc

* Ram Mukunda reports a 13.96 percent stake in India Globalization Capital Inc as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pEJg2e) Further company coverage:
