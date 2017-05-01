版本:
BRIEF-Rambus initiates accelerated share repurchase program

May 1 Rambus Inc

* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
