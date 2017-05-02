版本:
BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.35

May 2 Ramco-gershenson Properties Trust

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.35

* Q1 FFO per share $0.35

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.34 to $1.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
