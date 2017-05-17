版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.22/shr

May 17 Ramco-gershenson Properties Trust :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share

* Board approved a Q2 series D convertible perpetual preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐