2017年 4月 12日

BRIEF-Rand Capital says completed and filed license application to U.S. Small business administration

April 12 Rand Capital Corp

* Rand Capital Corp - completed and filed its license application to U.S. small business administration to form a new small business investment company

* Rand Capital Corp says if approved, license will provide Rand with a source of attractive long-term capital through use of SBA debentures

* Rand Capital - sees contributing $7.5 million of existing capital to second small business investment co & receiving approval for upto $15 million in debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
