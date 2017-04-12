BRIEF-Rand Capital says completed and filed license application to U.S. Small business administration

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Rand Capital Corp
* Rand Capital Corp - completed and filed its license application to U.S. small business administration to form a new small business investment company
* Rand Capital Corp says if approved, license will provide Rand with a source of attractive long-term capital through use of SBA debentures
* Rand Capital - sees contributing $7.5 million of existing capital to second small business investment co & receiving approval for upto $15 million in debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)