BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season

March 27 Rand Logistics Inc -
* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing
season
* Projecting to sail approximately 3,600 days with 14
vessels in 2017 season
* Do not expect to utilize any third-party vessels to haul
customer tonnage in 2017 sailing season
* Presently evaluating several return-generating
alternatives for sixth U.S. flagged self-unloader
* Expecting tonnage hauled to increase 7% in 2017 sailing
season compared to 2016 sailing season
* Projecting vessel margin per day for fiscal year ending
March 31, 2018 to be approximately $13,400
