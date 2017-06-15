BRIEF-Rand Logistics Inc says co's units enterS first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

June 15 Rand Logistics Inc:
* Rand Logistics Inc says effective as of June 14, co, co's
units entered first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to
credit agreement
* Rand Logistics Inc - pursuant to amendment, waiver
provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 first Lien Waiver,
was extended to June 30, 2017
* Rand Logistics- effective June 14, co, units entered fifth
amendment and waiver to credit agreement with guggenheim
corporate funding, lightship capital
* Rand Logistics - pursuant to fifth amendment, waiver
provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 second lien
waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2rlFNao)
Further company coverage: