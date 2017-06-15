版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Rand Logistics Inc says co's units enterS first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

June 15 Rand Logistics Inc:

* Rand Logistics Inc says effective as of June 14, co, co's units entered first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

* Rand Logistics Inc - pursuant to amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 first Lien Waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017

* Rand Logistics- effective June 14, co, units entered fifth amendment and waiver to credit agreement with guggenheim corporate funding, lightship capital

* Rand Logistics - pursuant to fifth amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 second lien waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlFNao) Further company coverage:
