BRIEF-Range Q1 earnings per share $0.69

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Range Resources Corp:
* Range announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 revenue $777 million
* Range Resources Corp - qtrly production of 1.93 bcfe per day, an increase of 40 pct compared to prior-year quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $565.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Range Resources Corp - non-gaap revenues for q1 2017 totaled $607 million, 71 pct increase compared to q1 2016
* Range resources corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Range Resources Corp - total unit costs continued to decline, with q1 2017 costs of $2.57 per mcfe, compared to $2.71 in previous year quarter
* Range Resources Corp - production for q2 of 2017 is expected to be approximately 1.93 bcfe per day with 30 pct to 32 pct liquids
* Range Resources Corp - range is on target with its $1.15 billion capital budget for 2017
* Range resources corp - production growth for full year of 2017 is unchanged at 33 percent to 35 percent
* Range Resources Corp - in order to streamline operations and reduce costs, southern marcellus division and northern marcellus division have been combined
* Range Resources Corp - during quarter, $25 million was incurred on acreage purchases, $1.5 million on gas gathering systems and $8 million on exploration expense
* Range Resources Corp - southern marcellus division and northern marcellus division will be referred to as appalachia division going forward
* Range Resources - has over 75 pct of its expected remaining 2017 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $3.22 per mcf
* Range Resources Corp - has over one bcf per day of q1 2018 production hedged at $3.43
* Range Resources Corp - Houston processing plant is also undergoing an upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.