BRIEF-Rapid7 reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

May 9 Rapid7 Inc

* Rapid7 announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $45.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 total revenue $45.4 million to $46.8 million; sees Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.20 to $0.18

* Sees 2017 total revenue $193 million to $198 million; sees 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.66 to $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $46.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $195.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: