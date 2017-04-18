版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces increased financing

April 18 Rapier Gold Inc

* Rapier Gold announces increased financing

* Rapier Gold Inc - under increased offering company expected to issue up to 13.7 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
