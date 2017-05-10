版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total consolidated revenue decreased 7.7pct

May 10 Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total consolidated revenue decreased 7.7pct to $14.1 million

* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 15.8pct from same period of prior year

* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly pie five system-wide retail sales increased 0.6pct

* Q3 loss per share $0.18 Source text: (bit.ly/2pz07UV) Further company coverage:
