BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total consolidated revenue decreased 7.7pct

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Rave Restaurant Group Inc:
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total consolidated revenue decreased 7.7pct to $14.1 million
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 15.8pct from same period of prior year
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc qtrly pie five system-wide retail sales increased 0.6pct
* Q3 loss per share $0.18 Source text: (bit.ly/2pz07UV) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit