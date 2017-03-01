版本:
BRIEF-Raven industries announces additional production capacity in Midland, Texas

March 1 Raven Industries Inc:

* Raven industries announces additional production capacity in midland, texas

* Raven industries -new 146-inch wide-width raw materials will be further processed at midland plant into finished containment systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
