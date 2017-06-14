版本:
2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Ravensource fund increases semi-annual distribution

June 14 Ravensource Fund

* Ravensource Fund increases its semi-annual distribution

* Increasing its regular semi-annual distribution from $0.15 per unit to $0.22 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
