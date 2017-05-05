BRIEF-Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046

May 5 Raymond James Financial Inc
* Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950%
senior notes due 2046
* Raymond James Financial Inc - announces pricing of public
offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its
4.950% senior notes due 2046
* Raymond James Financial - senior notes due 2046 were
priced at public offering price of 102.701% of principal amount,
plus accrued interest from Jan 15
* Raymond James Financial Inc - co will pay interest on the
notes semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year and
at maturity
