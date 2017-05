April 13 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter

* $150 million settlement relates to "alleged fraudulent" EB-5 investment program by third parties, offered to foreign investors

* Says as of December 31, 2016, the company had accrued $50 million related to this matter