BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reports Feb 2017 operating Data

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Feb 2017 total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
* Feb 2017 client assets under administration reached a record $637.3 billion, increasing 30 percent over February 2016
* Feb net loans at Raymond James Bank of $15.9 billion grew 14 percent over February 2016 and were flat compared to January 2017
* Feb 2017 financial assets under management reached a $84.7 billion, up 31 percent over February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.