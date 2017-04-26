BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reports Q2 adj earnings per share $1.28

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Raymond James Financial Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net income of $112.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raymond James Financial Inc - qtrly adjusted net income of $188.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share
* Quarterly net revenue of $1.56 billion, up 19 percent
* Q2 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raymond James Financial - financial assets under management of $85.6 billion, up 24 percent at quarter end compared to march 2016,7 percent compared to dec 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2pAijkB Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.