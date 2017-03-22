BRIEF-Raymond James Financial says total securities commissions, fees of $324 mln increased 16 pct compared to Feb. 2016

March 22 Raymond James Financial Inc:

* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016

* Raymond James financial inc - client assets under administration reached a record $637.3 billion, increasing 30 percent over February 2016

* Raymond James Financial Inc - Feb financial assets under management reached a $84.7 billion, up 31 percent over February 2016

* Raymond James Financial Inc - net loans at Raymond James bank of $15.9 billion grew 14 percent over February 2016 and were flat compared to January 2017