BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials to acquire Tembec

May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier Advanced Materials to acquire Tembec, creating a
diversified global leader in high purity cellulose, packaging,
paper, high-yield pulp and forest products
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - combined company
approximately US$2 billion in revenue and US$400 million in
EBITDA including full synergies
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc says transaction
unanimously approved by each company's board of directors
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - deal for purchase price
of approximately US$807 million
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - intends to finance cash
portion of transaction with a combination of cash on hand and
committed bank financing
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - company to benefit from
scale and projected combined cost synergies of US$50 million, to
be achieved over 3 years
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - deal is immediately
accretive to Rayonier Advanced Materials
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - transaction does not
require approval of Rayonier Advanced Materials shareholders
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - expects to retain Canadian
headquarters in Montreal, Québec and a presence in Ontario, and
continue all Tembec operations
* Sees deal delivering a significant premium at C$4.05 per
share to Tembec shareholders
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - purchase price represents
multiple of 4.6 times LTM pro forma EBITDA after expected
synergies or 6.3 times before synergies
* Rayonier Advanced Materials - deal agreement contains a
non-solicitation covenant on part of tembec, subject to
customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc says purchase price
includes assumption of US$487 million of debt net of cash
