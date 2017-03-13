BRIEF-Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 14 Rayonier Inc
* Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation
* Rayonier Inc says terms agreed upon by parties contemplate a settlement payment to class of $73 million
* Rayonier - settlement will resolve claims currently asserted against all defendants in action, including company and three former executive officers
* Rayonier Inc - expects to incur about $740,000 of costs in h1 2017 for reimbursement of certain pre-litigation legal expenses in connection with settlement
* Rayonier Inc says settlement payment will be funded by company's directors and officers liability insurance carriers
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit