BRIEF-Rayonier sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

May 19 Rayonier Inc:

* Rayonier announces second quarter 2017 dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
