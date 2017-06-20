版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Raytheon awarded contract of up to $154 mln to support NASA's neutral buoyancy laboratory

June 20 Raytheon Co:

* Was awarded contract valued up to $154 million over 7 years to continue support at NASA's neutral buoyancy laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
