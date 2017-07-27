FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.89
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点36分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.89

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.89

* Q2 net sales of $6.3 billion, up 4.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased full-year 2017 guidance for sales and EPS

* Backlog at Q2 end was $36.2 billion, an increase of about $1.1 billion versus q2 2016

* Q2 bookings were $6.5 billion versus $7.1 billion in q2 2016

* Sees FY net sales $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations $7.35 to $7.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.48, revenue view $25.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below