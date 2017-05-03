版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Raytheon says begins AN/SPY-6(V) radar production

May 3 Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co -being awarded a $327.1 million fixed price incentive modification to previously awarded contract n00024-14-c-5315 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐