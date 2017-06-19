版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon, U.S. Air Force completes series of high-speed wind tunnel tests for Small Diameter Bomb II

June 19 Raytheon Co:

* Raytheon Co - co, U.S. Air Force completed series of high-speed wind tunnel tests for Small Diameter Bomb II

* Raytheon - with wind-tunnel testing complete for SDM II, program now moves closer to operational testing, keeping it on track for F-35 deployment in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
