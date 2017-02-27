版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Raytheon wins $128 mln advanced mobile sensors program

Feb 27 Raytheon Co:

* Raytheon wins $128 million advanced mobile sensors program

* Raytheon- Will operate, maintain cobra king radar aboard United States naval ship Howard O. Lorenzen and Gray Star radar aboard USNS Invincible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐